How Much Did Prabhas Charge for Kannappa?

Manchu family’s prestigious project “Kannappa”, starring Manchu Vishnu and a stellar cast is gearing up for release on the 25th of April. The film, boasting superstars from across the country, has the audience’s interest in knowing how Vishnu and his team pulled off a tale that was told before and was widely loved by Telugu audiences (Late Krishnam Raju’s “Bhakta Kannappa).

Promoting the film nationally, Vishnu recently opened up about Prabhas’ special role in the film and how he was gracious enough to immediately accept the role with no questions asked. Prabhas had previously worked with Vishnu’s father and legendary actor Mohan Babu in the movie, “Bujjigadu”.

Vishnu revealed that it was out of this love and respect for Mohan Babu that Prabhas did the movie. “Prabhas was so gentle and sweet about it. I didn’t even have to convince him to sign this project. He happily came on board when I presented him with the idea. He is so big that he could’ve easily rejected the role, but he didn’t. He valued the friendship with my father and signed for us.”

Despite being one of the busiest actors in this country, Prabhas not charging a single penny and spending a significant amount of time for “Kannappa” must be lauded. While raving about Prabhas, Manchu Vishnu also turned grateful to legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal for doing the movie out of his love for Mohan Babu.

From Manchu Vishnu’s comments, it appears clear that he has the blessings of the industry, and whether “Kannappa” will receive the audience’s accolades or not remains to be seen.