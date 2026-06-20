Maa Inti Bangaaram Day 1 Collection: Samantha’s Film Opens Strong

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has delivered a strong box-office performance with her latest film Maa Inti Bangaaram. The action drama, directed by Nandini Reddy, was released on June 19 and opened to impressive collections worldwide.

According to trade reports, the film collected ₹10.70 crore gross worldwide on its first day. This is considered one of the biggest openings for a female-led Telugu film.

In India, Maa Inti Bangaaram earned around ₹5.35 crore net on Day 1. The film's gross collection in India stood at ₹6.20 crore.

The movie also performed well in overseas markets, collecting approximately ₹4.50 crore gross on its opening day. The film received strong support from audiences in North America, where advance bookings crossed 150,000 dollars before release.

The Telugu version contributed the majority of the collections. The film earned around ₹5.15 crore net from the Telugu market alone, showing Samantha's strong popularity among Telugu audiences.

Among Indian regions, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana delivered the best performance. The film collected around ₹4.75 crore gross from the Telugu states. Karnataka contributed about ₹90 lakh, Tamil Nadu ₹38 lakh, Kerala ₹2 lakh, and the rest of India around ₹10 lakh.

The film has received a positive response from many viewers, especially for Samantha's performance and action sequences. Good word-of-mouth and encouraging reviews are expected to help the movie maintain strong collections over the weekend.

With a worldwide opening of over ₹10 crore, Maa Inti Bangaaram has started its box-office journey on a successful note and given Samantha another memorable achievement in her career.