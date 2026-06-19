Rule of Law in AP Replaced by Political Vendetta, Police Excesses: Margani Bharat

Former Rajahmundry MP and YSRCP National Spokesperson Margani Bharat launched a scathing attack on the coalition government, stating that Andhra Pradesh has descended into “Jungle Raj,” where police excesses and political vendetta have replaced the rule of law. Speaking at the YSRCP office in Rajahmundry, he said the custodial death of Jana Sena supporter Gade Sai Krishna and the suicide of Dalit youth Kranthi Kumar after recording a selfie video blaming the same police officer reflect the alarming collapse of law and order. He questioned why Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan remained silent until YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the victim’s family and demanded justice.

Margani Bharat said the government has failed to protect ordinary citizens while shielding those responsible for police excesses. He criticized attempts to dilute the Sai Krishna case and said if even supporters of the ruling alliance face such treatment, the plight of opposition workers can only be imagined. He further condemned the government’s focus on diversionary politics while issues such as missing children, public safety, and custodial abuse remain unrelsolved.

The former MP also alleged that YSRCP leaders are being subjected to illegal preventive detention and politically motivated cases while gambling dens, illegal activities, and organized crime flourish unchecked. Referring to Rajahmundry’s 112-year-old Innespeta Cooperative Bank, he warned that efforts to shift it under the MACS Act could jeopardize ₹140 crore in public deposits and remove regulatory safeguards, paving the way for its capture by vested interests.

Margani Bharat demanded an immediate investigation into the Vijayawada custodial death and Kranthi Kumar’s suicide, withdrawal of the PD Act imposed on YSRCP BC Cell leader Sitarama Krishna, and abandonment of plans to alter the legal status of the Innespeta Cooperative Bank. He warned that YSRCP would launch statewide public protests if these issues were ignored.