Lucky Baskhar Gets Blockbuster Talk among Diwali Releases - Producer Naga Vamsi is all Smiles!

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has been key in supporting good cinema with his Sithara Entertainments. The renowned producer along with Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, produced Lucky Baskhar with writer-director Venky Atluri at the helm. Movie starring Multilingual star actor Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles released on 31st October all over and the movie has unanimous blockbuster response. Along with critical acclaim, the movie has been receiving overwhelming positive word of mouth and the collections have been increasing with every show. So, the producer and director interacted with press sharing their happiness.

Here are the excerpts from their conversation.

Naga Vamsi expressed happiness for the response the movie is receiving. He thanked media for spreading positive word of mouth and even the critics for favorable reviews. He stated that people are loving Dulquer Salmaan's performance and the new background, different screenplay.

Director Venky Atluri expressed the same and stated that he saw the movie in Cochin in a single screen. He stated that people enjoyed the film just like a straight Malayalam film but not like a dubbed one. He expressed his surprise in movie being received so well even in other languages and thanked audiences for such overwhelming positive response.

Director Venky further stated that they did not make the movie to give a wrong message to people but for entertainment purpose only. He stated that people are matured enough to understand that this movie is a fiction and they know the difference between real and reel.

He also stated that he is wishing to work with all heroes from Telugu Cinema and SIr, Lucky Baskhar happened with other language big stars as they accepted the stories. Venky further explained that he will work with any actor who loves to work with him.

About BO Collections and competition

Producer Naga Vamsi stated that Lucky Baskhar is performing very well despite competition. He also stated that every film is garnering good response and that is a healthy sign for Telugu Cinema. He further congratulated Kiran Abbavaraam for a successful film like KA.

Later, he stated that Lucky Baskhar is receiving good collections all over and he is pretty happy. He explained that Lucky Baskhar took a better opening than Sita Ramam of Dulquer Salmaan and even picked up better. He stated that it is hard to decide a film's fate with one day at box office and expressed confidence in all Diwali releases having long run.

He futher stated that movie is going to get ever wider number of theatres in Tamil Nadu and is expected to collect over Rs.12 crores share in Kerala. And he stated that in Telugu, the movie will have a great long run and will be Dulquer's big hit.

In Conclusion:

Naga Vamsi expressed his gratitude to Telugu people for such a great reception. Venky Atluri also stated that he is thankful to audiences for overwhelming positive response from all over.

