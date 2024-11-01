Four senior guys led the discussions about how we collectively move forward: Jayawardene

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has revealed the senior quartet of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav took the leading role in discussions about how the five-time champions can move forward in future.

On Thursday, which was IPL 2025 retentions day, MI announced retaining their core quartet of Bumrah, Suryakumar, captain Pandya and Rohit along with young left-handed batter Tilak Varma.

"We had extensive discussions. I think the four senior guys led those discussions. Obviously, what happened last season, as well as how we collectively move forward. I think that was crucial for us to align in that right direction. So coaching staff, owners, management, and these four guys, I mean, the direction came from them, what needs to be done, how it needs to go about.

"So, but that's the leadership as well. I know Hardik's being appointed captain. We had that conversation with them. So that was led by them. And obviously, Ro led the retention part and everyone agreed that Boom's, you know, being the best bowler in the world, and he's been very consistent.

"And we need to recognise that at the top. And then he wanted the other young Indians to be recognised, and it was his call. So, all in all, it was brilliant to see that, you know, them leading that conversation and agreeing to everything. So it was quite easy for us," said Jayawardene to JioCinema.

Bumrah is MI’s first retained player with Rs 18 crore, followed by Hardik and Suryakumar at Rs 16.35 crore respectively. Rohit is MI’s fourth retention with a deal of Rs 16.3 crore while Tilak has been retained for Rs eight crore.

Jayawardene, who will assume charge for his second coaching stint with MI, added retaining these five players gives them a lot of options. “All the five guys who returned, we had a very deep conversation with our coaches, owners and all that. It was a tough decision. But I think with the big auction, we needed options. Obviously, we can take RTM into that as well.”

"So that gives us a bit more flexibility. I mean, what we were trying to do is to cover up spots. These five guys give us a lot of options in that space, and playing level. So it gives us a lot of flexibility then going into the auction as well. It was a tough call because we had some really good talent. But let's see, let's see how the auction goes. But that was the thinking behind it," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.