Kingdom BO Opening: Litmus Test for Vijay Deverakonda's Stardom

After a series of debacles, all eyes are now on Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Kingdom. With USA premieres just hours away, the film serves as a litmus test for Vijay Deverakonda’s stardom.

Vijay appears confident, as he does before every release. His speeches and media interactions maintain a sense of normalcy and composure.

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for his critically acclaimed and sensible storytelling, has previously helmed Jerseyand Malli Raava, both of which were well received by critics and audiences alike. However, Kingdom is a departure from his earlier works, with a significantly higher budget.

Starring Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead, Kingdom is set to hit screens in India tomorrow. Trade experts and analysts are closely watching where the film opens. Producer Naga Vamsi is betting big on it, and with high stakes involved, all eyes are on how Kingdom performs at the box office.

Especially after the failure of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Tollywood distributors and exhibitors are placing high hopes on Kingdom. Let’s wait and watch.