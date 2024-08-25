Keerthy Suresh's all hopes on that one film

In the volatile world of movies, neither success nor failure are assured. Despite the greatest attempts, calculations sometimes go wrong, as Keerthy Suresh discovered on his latest journey. Despite having an established track record of hits, her Kollywood success rate has been erratic recently. Her most recent significant hit was 'Sarkar', in which she costarred with Vijay Thalapathy.

Subsequent films, such as Rajinikanth's 'Annathe' and 'Siren', failed to impress. Although 'Maamannan' provided some relief, her most recent women-centric picture, 'Raghu Thatha', scored poorly at the box office, probably due to competition from 'Thangalan' and 'Demonte Colony 2'.

Undeterred, Keerthy Suresh is set to make her Bollywood debut in 'BabyJohn' opposite Varun Dhawan. With two Tamil films, 'Revolver Rita' and 'Kannivedi' in the works, all eyes are on 'BabyJohn' to turn her fortunes around. Will it be the turning point in her career? Only time will tell.