Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty's Mythic Prequel Falls Short of the Original

After the phenomenal success of Kantara in 2022, its prequel arrived with sky-high expectations. With Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty returns as actor-director, mounting a grander, more ambitious tale. While the scale and ambition are evident, the film ultimately struggles to live up to the hype.

The Story

Set in the fictional Bangra kingdom, the film introduces us to Bermi (Rishab Shetty), a boy who grows up in the forests near Kantara, and to Prince Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah), heir to the throne. Their destinies intertwine against a backdrop of myth, betrayal, and divine mysteries, with Rukmini Vasanth playing the young queen Kanakavati. The premise has grandeur, but the narrative execution falters.

Where It Falters

If the first Kantara struck a chord with its raw authenticity, this prequel leans heavily on spectacle. Every scene is inflated with weighty drama, but the cultural rootedness that made the original special is lost. The film spends far too much time world-building—introducing kingdoms, myths, and clans—before the actual plot begins. By the interval (marked by an elaborate tiger sequence), you realize the film is dragging under its own ambition.

The second half fares even worse, meandering into subplots that overshadow the core narrative. Instead of emotional investment, the viewer is left with confusion. The climax sets up another sequel, but by then, fatigue has already set in. Unlike the simplicity of the first film’s story, this chapter is so convoluted that even after watching it, one struggles to summarize it clearly.

Performances & Technicals

Rishab Shetty delivers an adequate performance, though there’s little distinction from his earlier role. Rukmini Vasanth, however, is a standout—her regal presence and surprising character twist elevate portions of the film, though the abrupt way her arc is handled will disappoint her admirers. Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah lend dignity as the royals, but beyond them, the cast leaves little impression.

On the technical front, the production design and cinematography are undeniably lavish. Yet, the songs are forgettable, and the background score lacks the haunting quality of the first installment. Most tellingly, as a director, Rishab Shetty seems to have been seduced by the “pan-India” formula—grand sets, heavy-handed action, and Baahubali-like war sequences—at the expense of organic storytelling.

Verdict

Kantara Chapter 1 is an ambitious but muddled prequel that tries to outdo its predecessor in scale but fails to capture its soul. While the visuals and action set pieces may awe some viewers, the absence of emotional depth, clarity, and rooted authenticity make it a hollow spectacle. Fans of the first film will walk away wondering: was all this grandeur really necessary?