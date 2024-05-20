Jr NTR Celebrates Birthday With Friends, Pic Goes Viral

Jr NTR and wife Lakshmi Pranathi were seen in a photo together from their recent trip for the 'RRR' star's 41st Birthday. Pranathi and Jr.NTR were seen at the Hyderabad airport after they cast their vote for the Lok Sabha Elections. The couple flew to an undisclosed location before the actor's Birthday. The couple were then seen in a photo now going viral in what seems to be a celebration along with their friends.

In another picture doing rounds on social media, Jr NTR was captured with his trainer Kumar Mannava and his wife. Fans across the globe celebrated the 41st birthday of the legendary star.

On the work front, Jr NTR is to star in 'Devara: Part One' with the first song, a composition of Anirudh Ravichander on Jr.NTR's Birthday. Jr.NTR is also set to work in, 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan.