Jr NTR Breaks the Internet with Stylish and Cool Makeover

As the RRR actor Jr NTR is set to begin shooting for his upcoming project ‘Devara’, the photo of the actor's new makeover is getting all the attention from social media users on the web.

The actor’s stylish look was revealed in a photo shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. As soon as the new look got out, the netizens went crazy about it. Sharing the pic, Hakim tweeted that he had an amazing time doing hair for the ‘Man of masses’.

The viral pic shows Jr Actor in a new avatar as the actor is shown sporting a new haircut and charming short stubble.

Devara, which is being made in Telugu language, is touted to be a high-octane action drama. Jr NTR will romance the Bollywood starlet Jahnavi Kapoor in this movie which is a collaboration between Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Arts and Yuvasudha Arts banners. The countdown for the most-anticipated film has already begun. The Devara movie is slated for worldwide release on April 5 next year.

