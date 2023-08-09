NIA files 2 supplementary chargesheets against Lawrence Bishnoi & Bambiha gangs

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed two separate supplementary chargesheets against several key members of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs, even as a special court declared seven absconders as Proclaimed Offenders (POs) in the multi-state terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network case.

Notorious 'listed terrorist' Arshdeep Dala of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), who was chargesheeted by NIA on July 22, is one of the seven absconders declared POs on Wednesday.

Lakhbir Singh a.k.a. Landa, an important member of proscribed terror outfit, the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), is among the three Lawrence Bishnoi gang members chargesheeted by the NIA.

In its second major supplementary chargesheet of the day, the NIA has filed charges against nine members of the notorious Bambiha gang.

With these, the total number of accused charge-sheeted by the NIA so far in these two cases has gone up to 38.

