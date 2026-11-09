Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How Sridevi Reacted to Her Nose Job and Acting Career

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared an interesting memory about her late mother, Sridevi, and her decision to enter the film industry.

During a conversation with her maternal cousin and actress Maheswari on Galatta Plus Tamil, Janhvi spoke about how Sridevi initially felt about her acting ambitions.

Maheswari recalled that Sridevi was not very keen on Janhvi becoming an actress. She believed the film industry required a lot of hard work, dedication and mental strength.

Janhvi then shared a surprising comment about her mother's reaction. She jokingly said that Sridevi was unsure about her acting potential before her nose surgery. However, after the procedure, her mother seemed to change her opinion and said that she had potential.

Janhvi also spoke about how her mother influenced her understanding of beauty and cosmetic procedures. Sridevi passed away in February 2018 at the age of 54. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut later that year with the film Dhadak. Janhvi continues to work in Hindi and South Indian films and has several projects lined up.