Irumudi Twitter Review: Ravi Teja’s New Film Gets Positive Response

Ravi Teja’s much-awaited Telugu film Irumudi has arrived in theatres today, August 21, 2026. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film stars Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles.

Soon after the first-day-first-show screenings, audiences took to social media to share their reactions. The initial response to the movie has been largely positive, with viewers appreciating its emotional content and Ravi Teja’s performance.

Many social media users have highlighted the film’s father-daughter relationship and its emotional storyline. The movie also appears to have connected with audiences through its social message and action elements.

Ravi Teja’s performance is one of the major talking points in the early reviews, with fans describing the film as a positive outing for the actor. The emotional portions and family-oriented elements have also received attention from viewers.

Irumudi is presented as a family-oriented drama with action elements. The film revolves around the relationship between a father and his daughter, with the story taking an intense turn as the narrative progresses. Director Shiva Nirvana had earlier described the movie as a serious family drama.

With encouraging early reactions on social media, expectations are now on the film’s performance at the box office. The response from audiences over the opening weekend will give a clearer picture of whether Irumudi can emerge as a successful comeback for Ravi Teja.

#Irumudi - Ravi Teja’s Strong Comeback; with a Gud Social Content abt d troubles face by Girls. Kid acting superb. Saikumar Gud. GV’s BGM & Songs support well. Nice Location. Generic, But a Slow & Steady 1st Hlf. Emotionally charged & Tense 2nd Hlf with Solid Twists. GOOD Watch! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 21, 2026

#Irumudi Satisfactory Slow-Burn Emotional Thriller That Has Its Share of Writing Flaws but Is Hard-Hitting and Sincere Enough! First half is on the slow side but stays engaging and builds a neat emotional connect through the father-daughter bond. Second half works in parts. It… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 21, 2026

#Irumudi : ✅ Positives 👉Hard-Hitting Social Message

👉 #Raviteja’s Natural Performance

👉 Father–Daughter Emotions

👉 Unexpected Twist

👉 Powerful Climax

👉 Shiva Nirvana’s Genuine Attempt

👉 “Mallepoola Pallaki” Song & BGM

👉 Well-Executed Action Episodes ❌ Negatives 👉… — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) August 21, 2026

#Irumudi More than a devotional ride, it’s an emotional journey. Story bagundhi, but execution inkonchem better ga undunte emotional impact inka strong ga undedi. expectations lekunda, happy ga velli enjoy chesi randi ❤️‍🔥 Ma Overseas talk positive gaane undhi 😍 Rating: 3/5 pic.twitter.com/WjGOCQqNQU — 𝑺𝒖𝒋𝒆𝒆𝒗.𝑮 (@sujeev_Nani) August 20, 2026

2nd half antha Twist lu High tension lu Edupu lu😭

Actors andharu evaru act cheyyaledhu Asalu jeevinchaaru anthe🔥 Great comeback for Ravanna🔥

GV Prakash BGM kummesaadu🔥

Ee cinema aadaali anna aaduddii😭🔥 Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa🙏🔥🔥#Irumudi #IrumudiBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/3J3ALoWemm — Surendra (@Surendrapagidi2) August 20, 2026