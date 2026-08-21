Irumudi Twitter Review: Ravi Teja’s New Film Gets Positive Response

Aug 21, 2026, 09:28 IST
- Sakshi Post

Ravi Teja’s much-awaited Telugu film Irumudi has arrived in theatres today, August 21, 2026. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film stars Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles.

Soon after the first-day-first-show screenings, audiences took to social media to share their reactions. The initial response to the movie has been largely positive, with viewers appreciating its emotional content and Ravi Teja’s performance.

Many social media users have highlighted the film’s father-daughter relationship and its emotional storyline. The movie also appears to have connected with audiences through its social message and action elements.

Ravi Teja’s performance is one of the major talking points in the early reviews, with fans describing the film as a positive outing for the actor. The emotional portions and family-oriented elements have also received attention from viewers.

Irumudi is presented as a family-oriented drama with action elements. The film revolves around the relationship between a father and his daughter, with the story taking an intense turn as the narrative progresses. Director Shiva Nirvana had earlier described the movie as a serious family drama.

With encouraging early reactions on social media, expectations are now on the film’s performance at the box office. The response from audiences over the opening weekend will give a clearer picture of whether Irumudi can emerge as a successful comeback for Ravi Teja.


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Ravi Teja
Nakshathra Irumudi
irumudi
Irumudi Review
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