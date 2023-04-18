Hyderabadi’s Prefer Hindi Content : OTT Survey Report

A report titled "Understanding Paid OTT Subscribers of Hyderabad" that sheds light on the viewing habits of Hyderabad residents who subscribe to over-the-top (OTT) platforms was released recently. RMT(Red Matter Technologies), a lead marketing strategy consultancy released a report which shows that 77% of the audience is either in a job or in their own work, with an average total household income of approximately INR 60K per month.

The report reveals interesting trends among Hyderabad's younger generation, and one among them was that those under the 26 age group prefer to watch OTT shows alone. This preference is driven by the content they are watching, as they tend to enjoy more personal, individualistic shows. The report also found that 55% of individuals aged 36 prefer watching with their families.

Among OTT content, 52% of Hyderabadis prefer Hindi content, 28% prefer English content, and 14% prefer Telugu content. Among the female audience, 60% prefer Hindi and English content over Telugu. Additionally, regional players are struggling to gain penetration and affinity among the people.

The report also includes additional details that provide valuable insights into the viewing habits of Hyderabad residents who subscribe to OTT platforms. For instance, 62% of the audience had an active music streaming service, while cable usage was 58%.

Regarding the preferred OTT platforms, the report identified three segments: big tech platforms like Prime Video with 70% of usership, followed by broadcast and regional platforms. The report also found that Hyderabadis are indulging in 3 hours of watching OTT content every day, with weekends showing 10% higher viewership than weekdays. OTT viewing is predominantly a mobile experience, with more than 50% preferring to watch on the go.

Also Read: Bollywood superstars that have reinventing themselves on OTT platforms