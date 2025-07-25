Hyderabad’s Second Cable Bridge Planned at Meer Alam Cheruvu

Hyderabad is all set to witness another architectural marvel, as the Telangana government has approved the construction of a new cable-stayed bridge over the historic Mir Alam Tank. Designed to enhance the city’s visual appeal and boost tourism, the project follows the success of the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge — now a major landmark in the city.

₹430 Crore Project to Transform Old City Landscape

Inspired by the Durgam Cheruvu bridge, this upcoming project has received a financial outlay of ₹430 crore. The responsibility for execution has been handed over to the Musi River Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL). Administrative approvals are in place, and authorities have been directed to immediately begin land acquisition and initiate the tendering process.

Before construction begins, the proposed iconic bridge design will be reviewed by leading academic institutions such as IIT Hyderabad, JNTU, and NIT Warangal to ensure technical excellence and innovative architecture.

A Glimpse into the Rich Legacy of Mir Alam Tank

Built between 1804 and 1806, the Mir Alam Tank was commissioned during the rule of the third Nizam and named after Diwan Mir Alam Bahadur. The tank was designed to store rainwater from surrounding areas including Mailardevpally, Hasan Nagar, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad, to meet Hyderabad’s drinking water needs.

Its crescent-shaped structure and three natural islands make it architecturally and environmentally unique. Though it once spread across 600 acres, it now covers about 450 acres. The zoo located downstream has also emerged as a popular destination for visitors.

Connecting Landmarks and Easing Traffic

The new bridge aims to connect key tourist attractions — Mir Alam Tank and the zoo — turning the area into a vibrant tourism hub. Stretching 2.5 kilometers in length and 16.5 meters in width, the bridge will link Chintalmet in the west to Shastripuram in the east, running across the Bengaluru National Highway.

It will feature four vehicular lanes and a wide pedestrian walkway, making it both functional and scenic.

Improved Connectivity, Boost to Tourism

Once completed, the bridge will dramatically improve traffic flow for residents and commuters in Bahadurpura, Attapur, Kishanbagh, Chintalmet, and Shastripuram. It will also become a key route for passengers traveling to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport via the Bengaluru Highway.

In addition to easing congestion, the bridge is expected to become a signature structure for Hyderabad — blending history, infrastructure, and urban beauty into one impressive landmark.