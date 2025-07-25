Maargan OTT: Stream it or Skip It? Internet Hypes Vijay Anthony Film After DNA Last Week

Vijay Anthony has consistently demonstrated his ability to captivate audiences with captivating narratives, ensuring they receive value for their ticket prices. Irrespective of how they perform at the box office, Vijay Anthony has a quiet fanbase that always watches his movies, especially when they release on streaming.

The same might happen to his latest film, Maargan, which landed on streaming just a month after its theatrical release and has already got audiences hooked and interested with its crisp narrative. Although some fans prefer to watch crime thrillers in theaters, the genre has an incredibly large fan base on OTT platforms, spanning all regions of India.

With Maargan touted as a crime thriller, Vijay Anthony's film managed to impress those who decided to watch the same in the theaters. The movie also collected a decent amount at the cinemas and managed to break even. Now, the movie's success hinges on the OTT audiences who are currently streaming it simultaneously on Amazon Prime Video and Tentkotta.

Just like how last week's Tamil release, DNA, performed well with OTT audiences, Maargan definitely has the chance to repeat DNA's success, and the early buzz on social media indicates that the movie is all set to have a great weekend in terms of streaming minutes.

Both DNA and Maargan fall into the crime genre, and its gripping narrative makes it a must-watch this weekend.