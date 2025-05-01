Hit 3 OTT release: When and where to watch Nani's film?

Nani's much-awaited crime thriller, HIT 3, was released on the screens on May 1, 2025, and the audience is waiting eagerly for its OTT release on Netflix. The post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the movie have been purchased by Netflix for a whopping amount of Rs 54 Crore, with an agreement to release the film in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Though no official release date for streaming has been confirmed, media reports indicate that HIT 3 could have its streaming premiere in the second or third week of June.

The Film's Reception

The film is getting good reviews for its interesting storyline and Nani's performance. The film, helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, is the third part of the hit HIT franchise and has a thrilling investigation as the setting against the land of Jammu and Kashmir.

The HIT Franchise

The HIT franchise has been growing popular with its different narrative and interesting characters. With HIT 3, the anticipation is increasing, and the universe of HIT is back in action in a big way. The success of the movie has opened doors for a sequel as well, and the creators have decided to hire actors of all languages in order to keep the HIT verse going.

Conclusion

Nani's HIT 3 is a must-watch for all crime thriller enthusiasts. Thanks to its interesting plot, nail-biting investigation, and Nani's outstanding performance, the film is bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Wait for the official release date announcement on Netflix, and get ready to stream HIT 3 on Netflix soon!

