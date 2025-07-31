Hari Hara Veera Mallu Likely to Premiere on OTT Earlier Than Expected

Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited historical action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which hit the big screens on July 24, 2025, has failed to live up to the massive pre-release hype. The film has reportedly underperformed at the box office, prompting discussions about an early digital release.

As per the latest buzz on social media, the Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krisna directorial is likely to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 22, 2025, coinciding with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday. However, an official confirmation from Prime Video is yet to be announced.

The film stars Nidhi Agerwal as the female lead alongside Pawan Kalyan. It also features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Nassar, Sunil, Dalip Tahil, Aditya, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. The music for Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been composed by the Oscar-winning M.M. Keeravani.

Fans will now be eagerly waiting for Prime Video’s announcement to see when they can stream this epic period saga from the comfort of their homes.