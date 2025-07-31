August 1 Bank Holiday or not?

As the month of July ends, you must have wondered whether August 1 is a bank holiday or not. Luckily, August 1, 2025, is not a scheduled bank holiday throughout India, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Banks will function regularly on this day, and their clients can make transactions without any hindrances.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in August

The following are some significant bank holidays in August 2025:

August 9: Second Saturday and Raksha Bandhan - Banks will remain closed on this day, and Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated in various states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

August 15: Independence Day - All banks in India will remain closed on this day in honor of India's independence.

August 16: Zonal Holiday - A few states of the northeastern region will be on a zonal holiday on this day.

August 23: Fourth Saturday - Banks will remain closed on this day.

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi - Banks will remain closed in various states to mark the festival.

Online Banking Services

Even if the banks remain closed on these days, customers can access online banking services for conducting transactions and taking care of their accounts. This helps to provide minimal disturbance to banking operations on holidays.

Also read: August 1 Schools Holiday or not?