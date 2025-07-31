August 1 Schools Holiday or not?

As July is ending, August is entering, students and parents are wondering if there is any holiday tomorrow, August 1 or not. There aren't any holidays on August 1 in the majority of the states, and schools are likely to remain open. As today, July 31, is the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh, Haryana and Punjab schools remain closed, but tomorrow will be a normal school day.

Upcoming Holidays in August

The following are some important holidays in August:

August 9: Raksha Bandhan (Saturday) - Honors relationships between siblings

August 15: Independence Day (Friday) - Celebrates Indian independence

August 16: Janmashtami (Saturday) - Commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesday) - Celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha

Regional Celebrations and Holidays

There are some holidays and celebrations unique to individual states. For example:

Kerala: Friendship Day is observed on August 3 (Sunday)

Other states: They have their unique holidays and celebrations, such as Onam in Kerala and Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra

It's always best to inquire from the local authorities or school administrations for any changes regarding school closures or holidays

