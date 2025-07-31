Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025: Dates and Details

August 2025 sees a number of student holidays in Madhya Pradesh. These holidays provide time for students to unwind, renew themselves, and engage in cultural and national celebrations.

Most Important Holidays in August 2025

Raksha Bandhan: August 9, Saturday - Honor the unique relationship between siblings on this celebration day.

Independence Day: August 15, Friday - Celebrate India's independence through flag-hoisting ceremonies and patriotic activities.

Janmashtami: August 16, Saturday - Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, Wednesday - Bring the elephant-headed god Ganesha into homes and schools.

Long Weekends and Celebrations

The celebration of Independence Day on August 15 and Janmashtami on August 16 results in a long weekend, providing students with an opportunity to relax and spend time with family and friends.

Importance of Checking School Calendars

Although the dates are fixed, parents and students need to check the holidays with their school administration. The local situation or certain school regulations may cause changes in the holiday calendar.

Advantages of School Holidays

These vacations offer students chances to:

Recharge and relax

Engage in hobbies and interests

Spend time with friends and family

Be a part of cultural and national events

Stay Updated

To remain updated on school holidays and events, parents and students can:

Refer to the school's official calendar or announcements

Refer to the website of the Government of Madhya Pradesh for the latest updates on holidays and events

Listen to local news and announcements for modifications or additions to the holiday schedule

By remaining updated and planning, students and parents can utilize these holidays to the fullest and take a much-needed break.

