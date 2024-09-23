Garikapati's Criticism on Prabhas Kalki Movie

It has been four months since the release of Prabhas' film Kalki 2898 AD, yet discussions surrounding certain key elements of the movie continue to surface. When the movie initially premiered, much of the conversation revolved around the characters of Arjuna and Karna, with fans and critics debating who the greater hero was. Some argued in favor of Arjuna's superiority, while others staunchly defended Karna. Though that debate has long since subsided, the film has once again become the subject of public discourse—this time, due to remarks from renowned spiritual orator Garikapati Narasimha Rao.

Also read: Mahesh Babu's New Look For SSMB29

What Did Garikapati Say?

During his recent discourses on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Garikapati made a critical reference to Kalki. He expressed his personal opinions, particularly on how certain characters from the Mahabharata were portrayed in the film. He emphasized that the depiction of characters in the Mahabharata and in the movie were starkly different. Specifically, he questioned the portrayal of Ashwathama and Karna as heroic figures, admitting that he failed to understand the rationale behind these choices.

This critique has since sparked conversations online, with a video of Garikapati's comments quickly going viral across social media platforms. His remarks have reignited discussions surrounding the movie, bringing attention once again to the creative decisions made in the film’s storytelling and character representation.

Also read: Allu Arjun looks over the ruins in a crimson frame in new ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ poster