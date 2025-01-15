Game Changer Original Run Time is 5 Hours, Reveals Shankar

The latest directorial venture from Shankar has been making huge waves in the film industry. However, an even more interesting aspect of the story revolves around its runtime. Director Shankar himself recently revealed to a media portal that the film initially ran for an enormous 5 hours, before being trimmed for commercial release demands.

Shankar's confession has generated much interest among film buffs, who are eager to know more about the editing process and what scenes were left on the cutting room floor. The director did not take lightly chopping off several scenes that he felt were crucial to the narrative.

"We had to cut out many good scenes due to time constraints," Shankar explained. "The film's initial runtime was 5 hours, but we had to bring it down to a more manageable length." This is quite understandable because the director's problem while editing a film with an elaborately complex narrative and multiple twists in the plot would be very high.

Cutting the length has resulted in Shankar feeling that the movie could have been even more special. "I could have done better, Shankar said essentially confirming the words of lead hero Ram Charan. Previously, Charan had made it known that Shankar could have made the film in a better way veiled way to say the final product was not truly in line with his director's vision.

The 5-hour runtime of Game Changer has raised questions about the ideal length of a film. While some argue that a longer runtime allows for more character development and plot intricacies, others believe that a shorter runtime is more engaging and attention-grabbing.

In the case of Game Changer, the commercial considerations might have motivated the decision to cut down the runtime. The producers of the film might have thought that a shorter runtime would make the film more appealing to a wider audience.

Despite the hurdle of editing, Game Changer has still succeeded in moving the audience and making an impact. Issues concerning social justice and human redemption in the movie have emotionally connected with audiences, who do not shy away from praising the film's thought-provoking narrative and strong performances.

In conclusion, the story of Game Changer's 5-hour runtime is very interesting, as it outlines the difficulties involved in editing and the tough decisions that filmmakers have to make. Even though the final product did not entirely live up to the director's vision, Game Changer is a very powerful and thought-provoking film that is sure to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

"I am not completely satisfied with the output of #GameChanger, I should have done better. Many good scenes have been trimmed due to time constraints. Total duration came more than 5 Hours...we have cut down a few things to acquire a sculpture"

