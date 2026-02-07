Dhurandhar 2: Jio Studios Opts for Independent Nizam Distribution

Dhurandhar 2 is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 19, with the buzz around the sequel steadily growing, particularly in the Telugu states. The film has already generated encouraging pre-release interest among audiences as well as trade circles.

In a significant development, Jio Studios has opted to release the film independently in the Telugu market. This strategic move highlights the studio’s confidence in the sequel’s potential and its intent to tap deeper into the Telugu-speaking audience.

By taking complete control of distribution in the region, Jio Studios is looking to expand its footprint in South India. With expectations building, all eyes are now on how Dhurandhar 2 performs once it hits the big screens.