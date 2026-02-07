Vijayashanti Reddy Suicide at Charlapalli: Reason Out, Mystery Cracked by Telangana Police

The investigation into the tragic incident at Charlapalli Railway Station, where Vijayashanti Reddy ended her life along with her children by stepping in front of a train, has almost concluded.

While probing the reasons behind this shocking act, police examined the case from all possible angles. After detailed investigation, they concluded that severe depression was the primary reason that drove her to take this extreme step.

Police officials said Vijayashanti Reddy had been suffering from depression for quite some time. This was confirmed by her family members as well as her colleagues at the workplace. Based on these findings, investigators believe she made the decision to end her life due to prolonged mental distress.

The police also noted that the children were under her care and control at the time. As a result, they believe the children may have died along with their mother in the incident.

However, the exact cause of her depression is still not fully clear. Investigators suspect that being forced to keep her children in a hostel and living separately from her husband may have taken a heavy emotional toll on her, pushing her deeper into depression.

The case has once again highlighted the silent and devastating impact of mental health struggles.