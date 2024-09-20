Rajamouli, Trivikram, Prashant Neel at NTR's Deveral Pre Release Event

Hyderabad, September 20 - With the release of NTR's highly anticipated film Devara just around the corner, the actor and his team are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. In a grand pre-release event scheduled for September 22, NTR will share the stage with four legendary directors from the Telugu film industry.

Star-Studded Lineup

The esteemed directors joining NTR at the event are:

Koratala Siva (Janatha Garage)

SS Rajamouli (RRR)

Trivikram Srinivas (Aravinda Sametha)

Prashant Neel (upcoming film)

A Night to Remember

This power-packed lineup promises an electrifying evening, with NTR fans eagerly anticipating a live show similar to Jailer's Hukum, featuring a Fear Song performance. The event will offer exclusive insights into Devara's making, with the directors sharing their thoughts on the film.

NTR's Bond with the Directors

NTR's professional and personal relationships with each director add a special dimension to the event. Having worked with Koratala Siva, Rajamouli, and Trivikram on previous projects, and currently collaborating with Prashant Neel, NTR's interactions with the directors will undoubtedly provide memorable moments.

