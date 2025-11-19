Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Leaving Spirit and Kalki 2

Deepika Padukone has been making headlines again, not for a film release but for the controversies surrounding her recent choices and comments. Over the past few months, the actress stepped away from two major pan-India films—Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas, and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, in which she played a prominent character in the first part. Her departure from these high-profile projects had already triggered speculation, and now her latest statements have intensified the discussion.

In a fresh interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Deepika shared her evolving perspective on the kind of work she wants to take up. She said that she no longer finds large-scale, multi-crore productions appealing. According to her, personal fulfilment matters more than the magnitude or financial success of a film. “At this point in my life, I no longer chase fame or numbers. The size of the film—₹100 crore or even ₹500 to ₹600 crore—doesn’t drive me anymore,” she explained.

Deepika added that she and her team are more inclined toward nurturing fresh talent—writers, directors, and actors who can bring strong stories to the screen. She mentioned that contributing to meaningful cinema and giving a platform to new voices feels far more rewarding to her than being part of massive blockbusters.

However, her comments have triggered a fresh wave of criticism online. Social media users pointed out that despite publicly distancing herself from extravagant films, Deepika continues to work on high-budget projects like Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action entertainer King and the Allu Arjun–Atlee collaboration, another large-scale pan-India venture. Many questioned the contradiction, asking why she accepted these films if she genuinely wished to focus only on intimate, story-driven cinema.

Several netizens also raised the issue of timing. They argued that if big-budget films no longer appeal to her, she should not have signed Spirit or Kalki 2 in the first place. Critics accused her of changing her narrative only after exiting the films, leading to claims of inconsistency in her statements.

While opinions remain divided, Deepika’s remarks have undoubtedly reignited discussions around artistic freedom, commercial pressure, and the choices leading actors are expected to make in today’s film industry. Whether her shift in priorities marks a long-term change or simply a phase of transition remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—her decisions continue to generate strong reactions across the cinematic landscape.