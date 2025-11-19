CBSE Class 10 Two-Exam Format: Webinar to Clarify All Doubts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a webinar on November 20, 2025, to address queries and guide Class 10 students, teachers, and parents regarding the new two-board examination system. The session, open to all, will be streamed live on CBSE’s official YouTube channel.

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), CBSE announced,

“CBSE is organizing a webinar on 20 November 2025 regarding the conduct of Two Board Examinations for Class X as mandated under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.”

According to the board, the webinar aims to inform and sensitize all stakeholders—including schools, teachers, officials, and parents—about the modalities and procedures to ensure the exams are conducted smoothly and fairly.

“The webinar aims to disseminate information and sensitize all stakeholders about the modalities to be followed for the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations,” CBSE stated.

Dual Board Exam Format for Class 10

Earlier this year, in June 2025, CBSE announced a major shift in its examination system by introducing two board exams for Class 10 students under NEP 2020.

First exam: February–March (mandatory for all students)

February–March (mandatory for all students) Second exam: May (optional for improvement)

Students’ best scores from the two sessions will be reflected on their marksheets. The results for the first exam will be declared in April, and for the second session, in June.

Under this system, students will get a chance to improve their performance in up to three subjects — Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages. This marks a departure from the earlier “supplementary exam” model, allowing students a complete second attempt within the same academic year with the same syllabus and weightage.

Early Release of Datesheet

For the first time, CBSE released the datesheet for the 2026 board exams as early as October 2025 to give students ample time for preparation. A month later, the board finalized and published the official exam timetable for Classes 10 and 12. Both exams will begin on February 17, 2026.

CBSE has also coordinated with the National Testing Agency (NTA) to ensure that the JEE Main 2026 schedule does not overlap with the board exams. Students’ Class 11 registration numbers will be required during JEE Main registration.

Direct Link for Webinar Streaming: CBSE Official YouTube Channel