David Warner's Remuneration for Nithin's Robinhood: 5 Crore?

Australian cricket star David Warner is making waves beyond the cricket field, stepping into the Telugu film industry with his much-anticipated debut in ‘Robinhood’. Known for his engaging social media presence and love for Tollywood, Warner has entertained Telugu fans with his viral reels featuring iconic Telugu dialogues. Now, he is set to bring his charisma to the silver screen, playing a pivotal role in the film starring Nithiin. The release of his first look poster has already created a buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts.

Warner’s Remuneration: ₹4 Crores?

In the poster, Warner sports a stylish short-haired look with a confident demeanor, sparking excitement among fans. Alongside the excitement, speculation about his remuneration has also been making rounds. Reports suggest that Warner has charged ₹3 crores for his role in the film and an additional ₹1 crore for promotional activities, bringing the total to ₹4 crores. Fans have reacted positively, stating that a global sports icon like Warner deserves such a substantial paycheck for his Tollywood debut.

Earlier Reports on Warner’s Payment

Initially, rumors suggested that Warner took up the role just for fun, without any financial compensation. Some sources even claimed that the producers had merely offered him ₹50 lakhs as a gesture of appreciation. However, the latest reports indicate that he has secured a whopping ₹4 crores, sparking widespread discussion. Fans are now eagerly awaiting an official statement from Warner to clear the air on these speculations.

About ‘Robinhood’

‘Robinhood’ brings together Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula once again after their successful collaboration on ‘Bheeshma’. The film stars Sreeleela as the female lead, with renowned actors Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore playing significant roles. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the prestigious banner Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.