Chiranjeevi Shows Big Heart, Saves Two Lives

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again demonstrated that his greatness goes far beyond the silver screen. His compassion, humility, and willingness to help others continue to set him apart as a true leader in real life.

In a deeply thoughtful gesture, he extended financial support of ₹10.5 lakhs to makeup artist Sivanath (Siva) for an urgent heart surgery. He personally ensured that Siva received complete care and emotional support throughout the treatment at Apollo Hospitals.

Around the same time, he also came forward to help the family of his former manager, KV Narasaiah, by contributing ₹9.5 lakhs for his wife’s bypass surgery. His timely intervention provided crucial, life-saving assistance when the family needed it the most.

Members of the movie unions initially approached the Megastar for help, and he immediately took full responsibility for the situation, stating he would handle everything. Beyond the financial contribution, Chiranjeevi personally intervened by speaking with the hospital authorities to secure a discount on the medical bills. He even went a step further by personally paying the final bill himself.

In just one week, Megastar contributed a total of ₹20 lakhs towards medical emergencies, once again proving why he is admired not only as a legendary actor but also as a man with an exceptional sense of humanity and responsibility.

This comes soon after he donated the entire prize money of ₹10 lakhs that he received for the NTR Award to various charitable trusts and ₹5 lakhs to the Telugu Film Journalists’ Association, continuing his long-standing commitment to giving back to society.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is not just a force on screen, but he is a shining example of kindness, generosity, and leadership off-screen, inspiring millions with his actions.