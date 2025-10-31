Chiranjeevi Reacts Strongly to Deepfake Controversy

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who attended the Ek Diwas 2K Run at Hyderabad's People's Plaza, has spoken out on the issue of deepfake photos and videos, expressing serious concern over the growing misuse of technology.

Recently, the actor lodged a complaint with Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Sajjanar, alleging that some of his photos were morphed into obscene videos using deepfake technology.

Calling deepfakes a “dangerous weapon”, Chiranjeevi said he has already brought the matter to the attention of the police. “Both the DGP and Hyderabad CP Sajjanar have taken this issue very seriously,” he told the media.

He added, “Sajjanar himself is personally monitoring the investigation. The police system is strong, and people can feel protected. No one should be afraid of deepfakes or cybercrimes.”

While acknowledging the benefits of technological advancements, Chiranjeevi also cautioned about their potential risks. “Technology is growing rapidly and we must embrace it, but it also brings dangers. Governments should consider introducing special laws to tackle this menace. Otherwise, we may face bigger problems in the future,” he warned.