Chiranjeevi Felicitates Cricketer Tilak Varma On Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Sets

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated family entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, is progressing at a brisk pace with its ongoing shoot.

In a heartfelt gesture, Chiranjeevi took time out from filming to personally honor India’s young cricket sensation, Tilak Varma, for his pivotal role in India’s resounding victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final. Tilak’s explosive batting and composure under pressure not only secured India’s triumph but also won the admiration of millions nationwide.

Known for his humility and larger-than-life charisma, Chiranjeevi welcomed Tilak with genuine warmth. In a touching moment, he draped a ceremonial shawl over the young cricketer’s shoulders and presented him with a specially framed photograph capturing his iconic match-winning moment. Amid resounding applause, Chiranjeevi praised Tilak’s dedication, discipline, and fearless spirit—qualities that resonate both on the cricket field and in life.

The event reflected Chiranjeevi’s deep respect for emerging talent and his belief in celebrating excellence across all fields. Actress Nayanthara, director Anil Ravipudi, and producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela joined in the felicitation, expressing pride in Tilak’s contributions to Indian cricket and admiration for Chiranjeevi’s thoughtful gesture.

For Tilak Varma, being recognized by one of Indian cinema’s greatest icons was a moment to cherish. For Chiranjeevi’s fans, it was yet another testament to the Megastar’s enduring grace, humanity, and ability to inspire beyond the silver screen.

Through this meaningful gesture, Chiranjeevi reaffirmed that true greatness lies in uplifting others, whether through cinema, compassion, or celebrating extraordinary achievements.