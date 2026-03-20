Chiranjeevi Announces Free Education Initiative for Underprivileged

Megastar Chiranjeevi has announced a new initiative to provide free education for underprivileged students, once again highlighting his commitment to social service beyond cinema. The announcement was made during a special Ugadi interaction, where he shared his vision of giving back more to society.

Chiranjeevi, who has already made a significant impact through the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, Blood Bank, and Eye Bank, said he now wants to focus on education as a way to empower future generations. His earlier initiatives have helped save countless lives, earning him immense respect among fans and the public.

The actor revealed that he drew inspiration from Suriya’s Agaram Foundation, which supports education for the needy. He expressed his desire to create a similar large-scale program that can help students access quality education without financial burden.

Importantly, this free education initiative will not be limited to the Telugu states but will extend to other regions wherever there is genuine need. Chiranjeevi believes that while blood donation saves lives, education can transform entire generations.

Although full details of the project are yet to be revealed, the actor assured that more information will be announced soon. The announcement has already created excitement among fans and well-wishers, who are praising his continued dedication to social causes.