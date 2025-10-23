Chandini Chowdary Birthday: First Look From Santhana Prapthirasthu Out

Young and talented actress Chandini Chowdary, known for her memorable performances in hit films like Colour Photo and Gaami, is all set to charm audiences once again in her upcoming movie Santhana Prapthirasthu. The film, described as a youthful family entertainer, features Chandini in the role of Kalyani Oruganti.

On the occasion of Chandini Chowdary’s birthday today, October 23, the makers released a special poster to convey their wishes. The poster, featuring Chandini beautifully dressed as a bride, has captured everyone’s attention with its graceful design.

The film stars Vikranth as the male lead and is being jointly produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy under the banners of Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the screenplay is written by Shaik Dawood G. Santhana Prapthirasthu is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 14.