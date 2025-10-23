Meta Cuts 600 AI Roles, Calls It Restructuring Move

American tech giant Meta has announced plans to eliminate 600 positions in its Artificial Intelligence (AI) division, marking another major round of layoffs in the technology sector this year.

The cuts will primarily affect parts of Meta’s AI research arm (FAIR), product-focused AI teams, and infrastructure functions. However, the company confirmed that its newly formed “Superintelligence Lab” will remain unaffected.

Meta described the move as part of a strategic reorganisation rather than a cost-cutting measure. The company said the restructuring aims to speed up execution, reduce bureaucratic layers, and build smaller, high-impact teams.

In an internal memo, Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang explained that smaller teams would help drive quicker decisions and greater accountability. “By reducing the size of our team, fewer conversations will be required to make a decision, and each person will have more scope, ownership, and impact,” the memo stated.

Reports indicate that Meta had paused AI hiring earlier this year, signalling a shift from rapid expansion to consolidation.

Employees affected by the latest layoffs will reportedly remain on payroll through November 21, receive 16 weeks of severance pay plus two additional weeks for each year of service, and be encouraged to apply for other roles within the company. The approach, analysts note, suggests a redeployment strategy rather than outright termination.

The announcement comes amid a wave of layoffs across the global tech industry in 2025. One tracker estimates that by mid-year, over 63,000 employees had already been laid off across 150 tech firms. Another report places the number above 90,000 job cuts as companies streamline operations and automate workflows. An industry-wide tracker counts nearly 160,000 layoffs at more than 575 tech companies this year alone.

These figures highlight a clear trend: tech companies are shifting from aggressive hiring and broad research efforts to leaner, AI-driven, and efficiency-focused teams.

For employees, it marks a time of adaptation and reskilling. For the tech sector, it’s a sign of a structural reset — as the post-pandemic hiring boom gives way to recalibration, automation, and a renewed focus on high-impact innovation.