Celebs Flock to Italy for Ambani's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and MS Dhoni, were spotted at the airport early Monday morning as they prepared to fly to Italy for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The couple, children of business tycoons Mukesh and Nita Ambani, are set to tie the knot in July, but the festivities have been ongoing since March. After the grand celebrations in Jamnagar, the couple is now hosting a three-day event on a cruise in Italy.

Among the first to arrive at the private airport in Kalina, Mumbai, were newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, accompanied by their daughter Raha.

The bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, was spotted arriving with her family.

MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi, and their daughter were also seen at the airport. Dhoni waved and smiled at the paparazzi.

Salman Khan exuded his usual swagger and was seen entering the airport amidst tight security.

Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh opted for a comfortable outfit of track pants, a hoodie, and a cap, posing for the cameras.

The pre-wedding celebration on the luxury cruise is scheduled from May 28-30, traveling from Italy to the south of France. Only a select group of A-listers from Bollywood will attend this intimate and exclusive affair.

Anant and Radhika had a private engagement ceremony (roka) in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, followed by an engagement party at their home, Antilia, in Mumbai.