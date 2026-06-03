Can Ram Charan’s Peddi Cross Its Massive Break-Even Target at the Box Office?

Ram Charan’s much-awaited sports action drama Peddi is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on June 4, 2026. With strong buzz, impressive advance bookings, and high expectations from fans, the film is already one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.

According to trade reports, Peddi has done massive pre-release theatrical business across India and overseas. The film is said to have secured around ₹220 crore in worldwide theatrical business, making it one of the biggest deals in Telugu cinema in recent years.

To be declared a box-office success, the movie will need to recover its theatrical investment through ticket sales. Industry estimates suggest that Peddi will have to collect around ₹220 crore share worldwide to reach the break-even mark. Anything beyond that would move the film into the profit zone for distributors.

The positive signs are already visible. Advance bookings have been excellent, with reports stating that the film has crossed ₹40 crore in worldwide pre-sales before release. Overseas markets, especially North America, have also responded strongly to the film.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu Sharma in key roles, with music composed by A. R. Rahman.

With strong pre-release momentum and huge fan excitement, all eyes are now on whether Peddi can cross its break-even target and emerge as a major box-office blockbuster after release.