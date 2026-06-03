Delhi Hotel Fire Kills 21, Many in ICU

A major fire incident in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of at least 21 people, while several others remain in critical condition. The blaze broke out at a bed-and-breakfast property in the Hauz Rani locality, triggering a large-scale rescue operation by emergency services.

According to officials, firefighters, police personnel, and medical teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fire. More than 40 people were rescued from the building and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Hospital authorities revealed that 39 victims were taken to Max Hospital following the incident. Of them, 18 were declared dead on arrival. Several survivors suffered severe burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

Medical officials said 15 patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while eight of them are currently on ventilator support and remain in critical condition. Doctors are closely monitoring their health as they continue to receive emergency treatment.

Preliminary reports indicate that a number of foreign nationals were among those affected by the fire, including visitors from Central Asian and African countries. Authorities are working to verify the identities of all victims.

The fire was eventually brought under control after hours of firefighting efforts. Investigators have begun examining the site to determine the exact cause of the blaze and whether safety violations contributed to the tragedy.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over fire safety measures in guest houses, hotels, and commercial establishments operating in densely populated areas of the national capital.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and the death toll may rise further as several injured victims remain in a serious condition.

At least 10 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, India.- Officials says. pic.twitter.com/LyeUUb1S1a — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) June 3, 2026

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