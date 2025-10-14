Bison Telugu Trailer: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama in Mari Selvaraj’s Politically Charged Sports Drama

The much-awaited trailer of Mari Selvaraj’s Bison, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, is finally out — and it promises an intense mix of sports, emotion, and social commentary.

Marking Dhruv Vikram’s third outing after Adithya Varma (Arjun Reddy remake) and Mahaan, Bison is set to hit theatres on October 24, gearing up as a post Diwali release in Telugu. The trailer paints a gritty portrait of a lower-caste kabaddi prodigy, whose raw determination collides with the harsh realities of systemic oppression. Dhruv, seen in a power-packed and brooding avatar, embodies the spirit of rebellion — a young athlete fighting not just for recognition in the game, but for dignity and equality in a rigid social order.

Actors Lal and Ameer appear as the local power players who stand in the way of his dreams, while Rajisha Vijayan, Pashupati, Kalaiyarasan, and Azhagam Perumal round out an impressive ensemble cast.

The narrative, rich with Mari Selvaraj’s signature blend of political undertones and emotional grit, teases a journey of empowerment — one man’s rise becoming a symbol of collective resistance.

Bison looks poised to be more than a sports drama — it’s shaping up to be a charged statement on identity, resilience, and hope from one of Tamil cinema’s most powerful contemporary storytellers. However, the film has a tough competition in Telugu with a slew of releases this Diwali season.

Watch Bison Telugu Trailer Here