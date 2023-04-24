Binge-watch Alert: OTT, Theatre Releases This Week

Following the brilliant performance of Telugu films like Dasara and Virupaksha at the box office, the Telugu film makers are ready to entertain the viewers with another great line up. A few good movies are ready to hit the theatres and OTT platforms this week.

Agent :

Tollywood young star Akhil Akkineni’s pan-India project ‘Agent’ is slated for release on April 28. The movie poster presents Akhil in a never-seen-before action-packed avatar. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS 2):

Mani Ratnam’s directorial PS 2 is scheduled to hit the silver screen on April 28. The second installment of the historical drama would show how the Pandavas exact revenge on Aditya Karikalan (Chiyaan Vikram) and how Arunmozhi Varman (Jayram Ravi) swears to rule the Chola kingdom.

Sisu:

The historical action film is releasing on April 28. The film is set in Finland Lapland during World War II. Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, and Mimosa Willamo acted in this action thriller.

Raa Raa Penimiti:

Here’s the list of movies/web series set to stream on OTT platforms:

Netflix

► Dasara - April 27

► Court Lady (Web Series) - April 26

► Novoland (Web Series) - April 27

► The Good Bad Mother (Web Series)- April 27

► Eka - April 28

► Before Life After Death - April 28

Amazon Prime

► Pathu Thala - April 27

► Citadel (Web Series) - April 28

ZEE 5

► Vyavastha - April 28

► UTurn - April 28

Hotstar:

►Save the Tigers (Web Series) - April 27

►Peter Pan and Wendy - April 28

SonyLive

► Thuramukham - April 28

