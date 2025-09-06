Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestants and Commoners Full List Here: Check Out!
The stage is set for the grand launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which is gearing up for its premiere on September 7 at 7 PM on Star Maa, with uninterrupted 24/7 live streaming on Disney + Hotstar. Hosted once again by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the new season arrives with the theme “Ranarangam” (Battlefield) and promises high-voltage drama with a never-before-seen double-house format.
Celebrity Entrants Revealed
The glamour quotient will be maintained as several familiar faces from the entertainment world are also stepping in. The confirmed celebrity participants include:
Sanjana Galrani
Rithu Chowdhary
Thanuja Gowda
Asha Saini (Flora Saini)
Shrashti Varma
Bhavani Shankar
Suman Shetty
Immanuel
Ramu Rathod
Alekhya Chitti Pickles Ramya
Singer Sriteja
Duvvada Madhuri
Commoners Make Their Debut
Adding a new twist, the makers have opened doors for the public through a unique contest called Agni Pariksha. From 45 aspirants, six commoners secured their place in the house. They are:
Dammu Srija
Mask Man Harish
Army Pawan Kalyan
Maryada Manish
Divya Nikita
Priya Shetty
This fresh batch of non-celebrity contestants is expected to shake things up and bring a raw, real edge to the competition.
Expectations Run High
With a blend of celebrities, newcomers, and potential wild card entries, Season 9 is already creating a storm on social media. From rumored twists to speculations on surprise eliminations, the buzz around the show is reaching fever pitch.
Fans are now counting down the hours to witness the grand curtain-raiser, as Nagarjuna introduces the contestants and the real battle begins inside the Bigg Boss house.