Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestants and Commoners Full List Here: Check Out!

The stage is set for the grand launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which is gearing up for its premiere on September 7 at 7 PM on Star Maa, with uninterrupted 24/7 live streaming on Disney + Hotstar. Hosted once again by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the new season arrives with the theme “Ranarangam” (Battlefield) and promises high-voltage drama with a never-before-seen double-house format.

Celebrity Entrants Revealed

The glamour quotient will be maintained as several familiar faces from the entertainment world are also stepping in. The confirmed celebrity participants include:

Sanjana Galrani

Rithu Chowdhary

Thanuja Gowda

Asha Saini (Flora Saini)

Shrashti Varma

Bhavani Shankar

Suman Shetty

Immanuel

Ramu Rathod

Alekhya Chitti Pickles Ramya

Singer Sriteja

Duvvada Madhuri

Commoners Make Their Debut

Adding a new twist, the makers have opened doors for the public through a unique contest called Agni Pariksha. From 45 aspirants, six commoners secured their place in the house. They are:

Dammu Srija

Mask Man Harish

Army Pawan Kalyan

Maryada Manish

Divya Nikita

Priya Shetty

This fresh batch of non-celebrity contestants is expected to shake things up and bring a raw, real edge to the competition.

Expectations Run High

With a blend of celebrities, newcomers, and potential wild card entries, Season 9 is already creating a storm on social media. From rumored twists to speculations on surprise eliminations, the buzz around the show is reaching fever pitch.

Fans are now counting down the hours to witness the grand curtain-raiser, as Nagarjuna introduces the contestants and the real battle begins inside the Bigg Boss house.