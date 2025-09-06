Maruti Suzuki Victoris Pre-Launch Bookings Start at ₹11,000 in India

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for its much awaited midsize SUV, the Victoris, with a token deposit of ₹11,000. Positioned as the flagship model in the Arena line, Victoris bridges the gap between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara. Its competitive pricing and feature loaded profile are aimed at buyers who want luxury and value in equal measure.

Dealers across the country, from online platforms to Arena showrooms, are now accepting bookings as the model begins to reach outlets. Its design stands out with connected LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and a bold front grille. Inside, the SUV offers a premium cabin experience with a 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25 inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, and 64 colour ambient lighting.

Victoris positions itself as one of the most advanced options in the segment. It comes with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a Dolby Atmos enabled eight speaker Infinity audio system, a gesture controlled powered tailgate, and wireless smartphone connectivity. These inclusions highlight Maruti’s push towards safety and convenience at an accessible price point.

Eco friendly choices also play a big role. Buyers can pick from mild hybrid, strong hybrid, and petrol CNG variants. The CNG version features an underbody tank to free up boot space, while the strong hybrid option promises efficiency of nearly 29 kmpl. This flexibility is likely to appeal to cost conscious urban families.

Expected to launch around Diwali 2025, Victoris is designed to take on popular rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. With its blend of technology, safety, and multiple powertrain options, Maruti aims not only to compete but also to expand its reach in the growing midsize SUV market.