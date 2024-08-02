Bigg Boss Telugu 8 teaser featuring host Nagarjuna is out

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu is set to return for its eighth season. The new season could premiere in late August or early September, though an official announcement is yet to be made.

Promotions for the upcoming season have already begun. Earlier, the epic logo of season 8 was launched., starting with the reveal of a new logo. The buzz intensified with the release of a captivating teaser featuring host Nagarjuna and comedian Satya.

The promotional clip showcases a comedic scenario where Satya, caught in the act of theft, encounters Nagarjuna portraying a regal figure. In a twist, Nagarjuna tells Satya he can have any wish, but warns him to think carefully before deciding. The teaser concludes with an enigmatic tagline: "Once committed, there are no limits."

Catch the teaser video here: