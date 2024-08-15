Big Weekend for Movie Lovers : 18 Releases on OTT Platforms"

This weekend is shaping up to be a long one, thanks to the lined-up events of Independence Day and Varalakshmi Vratham. Producers are seizing this opportunity to release new movies, including 'Mr. Bachchan', 'Double Ishmart', 'Tangalan', and 'Aay'. The buzz around these releases is promising, with 18 movies set to stream this weekend. The majority of the movies streaming on OTT platforms this week are in English and Hindi. However, Telugu movies like 'Evol' and 'O Manchi Ghost' are also making their debut. Meanwhile, the anthology series 'Mano Rathangali', featuring Malayalam superstars, is generating significant interest. Here's a list of movies and shows releasing on OTT platforms this weekend, Releases on Friday and Saturday have their respective dates mentioned."

Netflix

Emily in Paris Season 4 (English series),

Kengan Asura Season 2 (Japanese series),

The Union (English movie)

Aha

O Manchi Ghost (Telugu movie)

Vera Mari Office 2 (Tamil web series)

Evol (Telugu movie)

Amazon Prime

Jack Pot (English movie)

Perfect Verpast (German series)

Vascodi Gamma (Tamil movie)

Yeh Meri Family Season 4 (Hindi series)

Hotstar

My Perfect Husband (August 16)

Jio Cinema

Bel Air Season 3 (English series)

G5 Mano Rathangal (Telugu dubbed series)

Kantaye Kantaye (Hindi movie)

Sony Liv

Chamak: The Conclusion (Hindi movie)

Book My Show