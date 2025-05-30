Bhairavam Twitter Reviews: Mixed Reactions from Netizens

The Telugu movie industry has seen the release of the much-awaited film Bhairavam, featuring three young heroes - Manchu Manoj, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, and Nara Rohit. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the movie has been making headlines with its promotional events for the last month. With anticipation from the fans running high, particularly after Manoj's return, the movie has finally been released. Let us now look at the Twitter reviews and observe what the netizens are saying.

The promotional campaigns of Bhairavam have been very impressive, and the makers have stressed the novel storyline of the movie and the stunning performances. The teasers that have so far come out have impressed the audience, and the rapport between the three lead actors has been appreciated. Manoj's oration at the events of the film has been especially appreciated, and everyone is anticipating the movie to perform well at the box office.

The Twitter Reviews

But the Twitter reviews indicate that the film has been receiving mixed reactions from the public. Some praise the storyline of the movie, but others have expressed the opinion that the unnecessary elevation scenes and fight sequences have detracted from the flavor of the film. Additionally, one netizen said that the first half of the film was good, but the second half failed to reach the level of expectation. The other user thought that the love songs and tracks in the movie were not needed and had broken the momentum of the movie.

#Bhairavam #bhairavamreview The film felt below average overall. Manoj and Nara Rohit gave strong performances, but Bellam Anna’s overacting and the excessive action scenes overshadowed the drama. The story had potential, but the fights should’ve been minimized.

My rating: 2.25🎖️ — venkateshwar rao (@venkyrao117) May 30, 2025

#Bhairavam is a So-So Rustic Action Drama that had a passable 1st half but could not capitalize on the setup in the 2nd. The movie is carried by the three lead actors who all performed well and were perfectly apt. The drama works well in certain portions but feels too… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) May 30, 2025

#Bhairavam Review : Good REMAKE with TRIO Best Performance - 3.25/5 💥💥💥 Mainly The Lead actors @HeroManoj1 @BSaiSreenivas and @IamRohithNara are the biggest Asset of the film 🎥 Kudos to @SricharanPakala 👏💥🔥 for the BANG ON BGM ON SCREEN ❤️‍🔥👍 Director @DirVijayK handled… pic.twitter.com/sHlhQe7prt — Telugu Cult 𝐘𝐓 (@Telugu_Cult) May 30, 2025

The Verdict

On the whole, it appears that Bhairavam has its strengths and weaknesses. Though the story and performances of the film have been well appreciated, excessive attention being paid to heroism and fight scenes has been condemned. As one netizen said, the film has strength in story and performances, but the makers have neglected these areas to work on more commercial content.

Conclusion

Bhairavam's box office success still has to be seen, but Twitter reviews indicate that the film has evoked a lot of curiosity among the public. With its different story and good performances, the film can certainly do well. But it will be interesting to see how the public reacts to the commercial side of the film and if that will make it a hit or not.

Also read: UPSC NDA Exam Notification 2025: Exam Date and Application Process