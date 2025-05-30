UPSC NDA Exam Notification 2025: Exam Date and Application Process
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA) Examination (2)-2025, offering 406 vacancies for young candidates to join the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. It is a great chance for those who want to serve the nation while establishing a prosperous career.
Key Highlights
- Total Vacancies: 404 vacancies had been made available in the last year's exam, out of which 208 vacancies were for the Army, 42 for the Navy, and 92 for the Air Force Flying. There were 34 vacancies as well for the Naval Academy.
- Eligibility: The candidate must have passed the Intermediate (10+2) examination with Mathematics and Physics for Air Force and Navy jobs. For Army jobs, the candidate should have passed the Intermediate with any stream.
- Age Restriction: The candidates should be born between July 2, 2005, and July 1, 2008, for the NDA 2 2024 exam. Kindly refer to the official notification for the age criteria of the 2025 exam.
- Selection Procedure: The selection procedure is based on the basis of written examination, then an Intelligence and Personality Test (SSB Interview), Medical Test, and other tests.
Written Examination
The written examination comprises two papers:
- Mathematics: 300 marks (2.5 hours), with 120 questions. Every correct answer carries +2.5 marks, whereas incorrect answers have a penalty of -2.5/3 marks.
- General Ability Test (GAT): 600 marks (2.5 hours), with 150 questions. Every correct answer carries +4 marks, whereas incorrect answers have a penalty of -4/3 marks.
SSB Interview
Shortlisted candidates from the written exam will be called for an SSB Interview, which consists of:
- Stage I: Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests, such as Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT)
- Stage II: Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests, and the Conference
Salary and Allowances
The selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of approximately ₹56,000, plus other allowances and benefits.
How to Apply
Candidates can submit their applications online through the UPSC portal (upsconline.nic.in). The application procedure usually begins in May, and the closing date for applications is usually in June.
Important Dates
- Application Start Date: Usually in May
- Application Last Date: Usually in June
- Exam Date: Usually in September
Preparation Tips
For cracking the NDA exam, concentrate on:
- Short Notes: Prepare short notes for last-minute revision
- Mock Tests: Practice mock tests to enhance speed and accuracy
- Concept Clarity: Ensure a clear understanding of concepts and thorough revision before the exam
- Practice: Allocate sufficient time for practice and solving challenging topics
Best Books for Preparation
Some recommended books for NDA preparation include:
- English: Objective General English by SP Bakshi, Wren & Martin’s High School English Grammar & Composition, and Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis
- General Knowledge: Objective GK by Sanjay Kumar, Manorama Yearbook, and Pratoyogita Darpan
- Maths: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy by RS Agarwal
Do not let this chance slip away to serve the country and establish a flourishing career. Apply immediately and initiate a fulfilling journey in the Indian Armed Forces!