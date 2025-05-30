UPSC NDA Exam Notification 2025: Exam Date and Application Process

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA) Examination (2)-2025, offering 406 vacancies for young candidates to join the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. It is a great chance for those who want to serve the nation while establishing a prosperous career.

Key Highlights

: The candidates should be born between July 2, 2005, and July 1, 2008, for the NDA 2 2024 exam. Kindly refer to the official notification for the age criteria of the 2025 exam. Selection Procedure: The selection procedure is based on the basis of written examination, then an Intelligence and Personality Test (SSB Interview), Medical Test, and other tests.

Written Examination

The written examination comprises two papers:

: 300 marks (2.5 hours), with 120 questions. Every correct answer carries +2.5 marks, whereas incorrect answers have a penalty of -2.5/3 marks. General Ability Test (GAT): 600 marks (2.5 hours), with 150 questions. Every correct answer carries +4 marks, whereas incorrect answers have a penalty of -4/3 marks.

SSB Interview

Shortlisted candidates from the written exam will be called for an SSB Interview, which consists of:

Stage I : Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests, such as Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT)

: Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests, such as Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT) Stage II: Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests, and the Conference

Salary and Allowances

The selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of approximately ₹56,000, plus other allowances and benefits.

How to Apply

Candidates can submit their applications online through the UPSC portal (upsconline.nic.in). The application procedure usually begins in May, and the closing date for applications is usually in June.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: Usually in May

Application Last Date: Usually in June

Exam Date: Usually in September

Preparation Tips

For cracking the NDA exam, concentrate on:

Short Notes : Prepare short notes for last-minute revision

: Prepare short notes for last-minute revision Mock Tests : Practice mock tests to enhance speed and accuracy

: Practice mock tests to enhance speed and accuracy Concept Clarity : Ensure a clear understanding of concepts and thorough revision before the exam

: Ensure a clear understanding of concepts and thorough revision before the exam Practice: Allocate sufficient time for practice and solving challenging topics

Best Books for Preparation

Some recommended books for NDA preparation include:

English : Objective General English by SP Bakshi, Wren & Martin’s High School English Grammar & Composition, and Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

: Objective General English by SP Bakshi, Wren & Martin’s High School English Grammar & Composition, and Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis General Knowledge : Objective GK by Sanjay Kumar, Manorama Yearbook, and Pratoyogita Darpan

: Objective GK by Sanjay Kumar, Manorama Yearbook, and Pratoyogita Darpan Maths: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy by RS Agarwal

Do not let this chance slip away to serve the country and establish a flourishing career. Apply immediately and initiate a fulfilling journey in the Indian Armed Forces!