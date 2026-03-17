Anirudh Ravichander, Universal Music India Join Hands for Non-Film Music

Universal Music India has entered into an exclusive partnership with Anirudh Ravichander's Albuquerque Records, the newly launched independent music label.

As part of the agreement, Universal Music India will exclusively collaborate with Albuquerque Records to release non-film music, including pop and hip-hop tracks by Anirudh as well as artists signed under the label. The first release under this partnership is expected in early April.

The collaboration marks a strategic move for Universal Music India to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing independent music space, particularly in pop and hip-hop genres across South India. It will also support Albuquerque Records in promoting emerging talent and expanding its reach to global audiences.

Anirudh, who rose to prominence with the viral hit Why This Kolaveri Di, has built a strong digital footprint with billions of streams and several chart-topping tracks in the South Indian film industry.

Industry observers see the partnership as a significant step in bridging regional independent music with global platforms, while also signalling increasing focus on non-film music from leading artists in India.