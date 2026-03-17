March 18 School Holiday Update: Telangana, AP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Schools Open

Students and parents across India often check whether schools will remain closed before planning their day. If you are wondering whether March 18, 2026 is a school holiday, the answer is no. Most schools across India are expected to remain open and operate normally on this date because it is a regular academic day with no major festival, public holiday, or official announcement for closures.

School holidays in India are generally declared during major festivals, extreme weather conditions, elections, or special government notifications. Since March 18 does not coincide with any such event, schools in most states will continue with their normal schedule.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh School Timings Update

Although March 18 is not a holiday, students in some states will attend half-day classes due to rising summer temperatures.

In Telangana, the School Education Department has introduced half-day schools from March 16 to April 23, with classes running from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM to protect students from intense heat.

After this period, summer holidays will begin on April 24 and continue until June 11, after which schools will reopen for the new academic year.

Similarly, many schools in Andhra Pradesh also follow shortened school timings or half-day schedules during late March and April as temperatures rise.

School Status in Major Indian States

For March 18, 2026, schools are expected to function normally in most states, including:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Rajasthan

West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh

Recent updates also indicate that no official weather-related school holidays have been confirmed in states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, or Andhra Pradesh for March 18.

Upcoming School Holidays in March

Although March 18 is a regular school day, students may get holidays later in the month due to festivals. Some possible upcoming school holidays include:

Eid-ul-Fitr (expected around March 20 or 21 depending on the moon sighting) when schools may remain closed in many parts of India.

Regional festival holidays depending on state calendars.

School holiday dates may vary depending on state education boards, CBSE, ICSE, and local government orders.

Conclusion

To summarize, March 18, 2026 is not a school holiday in India, and most educational institutions will remain open. However, in states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, schools are currently operating on half-day schedules due to the early summer heat, while summer holidays are expected to begin from April 24 in Telangana and similar timelines may be followed in nearby states.

Students and parents should still check with their individual school or district administration for any local announcements or sudden closures.

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