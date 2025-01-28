Allu Arjun as Subramanya Swamy in Trivikram's Mythological Film After Pushpa 2

Speculation about Allu Arjun’s fourth collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas, reportedly a mythological venture, has been making waves ever since the film was announced.

According to the latest buzz, Allu Arjun will be seen portraying the role of Subramanya Swamy in the movie. Inspired by ancient mythology, sources suggest that Trivikram has crafted the story with a unique take, drawing parallels to the grandeur of the “God of War,” often associated with Kartikeya in Indian mythology.

Although the film was officially announced over a year ago, there have been no updates or statements from the makers since then. However, the renewed buzz surrounding Bunny’s role has reignited excitement among fans.

Adding fuel to the fire, several fan-made posters depicting Allu Arjun as Kartikeya have gone viral on social media, sparking curiosity and anticipation about this ambitious project.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting an official confirmation to see how Allu Arjun and Trivikram will bring this mythological tale to life.