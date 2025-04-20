Rasha Thadani's lives her Rapunzel dreams in a purple mini dress

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Young actress Rasha Thadani realised her fairytale dream to dress like Rapunzel as she posed in a gorgeous purple mini dress.

Rasha revealed through her latest Instagram post that as a kid she would imagine herself as a princess, and now her dream has finally come true. She wrote, "Growing up, I would imagine myself a princess, my hair full of magic, life full of music, dreaming of lanterns and castles and lotsssss of pets. I wore my hair long because Rapunzel did. She was strong, yet delicate and so full of light and positivity. Thankyou @mohitrai @shubhi.kumar for making me feel like I was a part of fairytale and making my Rapunzel dreams come true."

Rasha recently made a lot of heads turn as she stepped out in a sparkling purple mini-dress.

The 'Azaad' actress accessorized her outfit with a pair of high heels, along with dainty gold jewelry. Enhancing her high-glam look further, Rasha opted for radiant makeup in hues of pink and gold. Adding to the fairytale vibe, Rasha flaunted her center-parted hair with soft curls.

Before this, Rasha looked radiant as another Disney princess, Elsa from “Frozen” in an icy blue gown.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a couple of images in a mesmerizing icy blue off-shoulder gown with delicate ruffles, and a corset-style lace-up back.

Complimenting her look, Rasha was seen in soft curls, along with a jeweled choker neckpiece.

Posing for the camera with a radiant smile, Rasha captioned the post, “fairytale whispers.”

In the meantime, Rasha stepped into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's period drama “Azaad." The project also marked the acting debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan.

Set in 1920s India, "Azaad" sheds light on the life of a young stable boy who bonds with a spirited horse. The film also has Ajay Devgn, and Diana Penty in crucial roles.

